BREAKING: Mnangagwa Challenger’ Home Petrol Bombed

By A Correspondent | The Mnangagwa- challenger, Sybeth Musengezi reports that his house has been petrol bombed.

Musengezi on Saturday evening shared harrowing pictures of his Sandton house literally on fire.

“Help please petrol bombing at my house in Sandton,” he announced as flames went up. MORE TO FOLLOW

