Man (51) Dies In Lover’s Arms During S*x Romp

AN elderly man from Bulawayo allegedly died at his equally aged girlfriend’s home in Paddonhurst suburb where he had gone for a weekend romp.

The deceased’s name has been withheld because his next of kin may not yet be aware of his death.

Sources close to the matter said the 51-year-old man visited his 50-year-old girlfriend on 25 September.

“He arrived there in the morning and we are told that soon after being intimate, the man started complaining about feeling hot,” said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“He went to sit on a chair near the door and began experiencing breathing problems. Suddenly, he fell to the ground clutching his chest and died.”

The source said the woman tried to render first aid to her lover but he did not respond.

“She called the ambulance when she realised he was not responding. The ambulance crew is the one that announced him dead,” added the source.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

