Armed Robbers Pounce On Shop, Get Away With US$13k

By A Correspondent- Armed robbers pounced on Mutangadura Business Complex located along the Harare-Mutare Highway and got away with US$13 000 cash.

A police statement says the robbers were drinking beer at the complex before they attacked the cashiers at a grocery shop. Reads the statement:

The ZRP is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at around 0900 hours on 02/10/22 at Mtangadura Business Complex at the 35 km peg along Harare–Mutare Road. Three suspects driving a Mercedes Benz (registration number unknown) were drinking beer whilst their vehicle was parked at the business complex. Later, the suspects produced a pistol and attacked cashiers at the grocery shop. he suspects stole US$13 000 cash and fled towards Harare. Police investigations are currently underway.

Zimbabwe continues to record robbery cases despite authorities’ efforts to curtail them

