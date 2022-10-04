ZimEye
JUST IN: A Zimbabwean national stoned to death in Limpopo province, by the angry mob after he was allegedly found in possession of stolen copper cables. The victim was identified as Tops Mutanho also from Chivi in Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/uG5p88QI1A— THE TRUTH PANTHER (@SANDILE_PANTHER) October 4, 2022
JUST IN: A Zimbabwean national stoned to death in Limpopo province, by the angry mob after he was allegedly found in possession of stolen copper cables. The victim was identified as Tops Mutanho also from Chivi in Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/uG5p88QI1A