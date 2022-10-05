Controversial Shadaya Wins New Fan Across Zambezi

By A Correspondent| Controversial social media personality Shadaya Knight has won a new fan in Zambia’s motormouth politician Joseph Kalimbwe who said he was charmed by his views about men and women.

Posting on Twitter, Kalimbwe said Shadaya had a sober mind urging other young people to tap into his wisdom.

In Zimbabwe, Shadaya always divides opinion with some agreeing that his views are what most men believe though they may not have the guts to say it while some feel he is just an anti-women activist who is bitter over some unrevealed issues.

