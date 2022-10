HH Employs 30 000 Teachers, Offers Attractive Salaries

By James Gwati- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that his government has recruited 30 000 teachers.

The Zambian President said this in a statement to mark international teachers’ day.

He said the recruited teachers had also been offered a living salary adding that he remained committed to improving their conditions of service.

We remain committed to transforming the education sector & have, recruited over 30,000 teachers, enhancing infrastructure in schools countrywide & providing vulnerable children with bursaries through #CDF– that’s increased from K25.7m to K28.3m per constituency.#aBrighterFuture — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) October 5, 2022

