Hichilema Builds 82 Secondary Schools In One Year

By James Gwati- The government of Zambia has built 82 secondary schools in the space of one year.

This was announced by that country’s President, Hakainde Hichilema, Wednesday in Lusaka.

HH was speaking at an event to mark international teachers day.

Said HH:

We’re committed to improving access to quality education for all learners & investing in education infrastructure is key to achieving this. Our govt has completed the construction of 82 secondary schools & in next phase will construct teachers’ houses, admin blocks & 120 more schools.

