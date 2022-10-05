Java Taunts Hungry Citizens

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Controversial preacher and socialite Passion Java has mocked suffering Zimbabweans.

Java is seen in a video footage boasting of buying a brand new car for his child while “one cannot buy a skorokoro for one’s girlfriend.”

Java’s narrative points out the fact that the majority of Zimbabweans are poor and can’t afford to buy luxurious items.

The controversial cleric also declares open allegiance to Zanu PF and Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Kutengera 7 year old mwana zi Benz kuti, Iwe kana kutengera mukadzi kana girlfriend skoroskoro usaite sa calaz,” Java wrote on Facebook.

https://fb.watch/fXzB8EzGSW/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...