ZimEye
Court UPDATE: 2moro Hon. @JobSikhala1 & Hon. Sithole will appear in Court 14 @ 9am or soon thereafter for their bail rulling. If you can, kindly attend. I know the public perception on these 'rulings' but the Cdes need your presence. It is important & shows togetherness!! pic.twitter.com/SPdmFfnLTH— Freddy Michael Masarirevu (@freddyMM93) October 4, 2022
Court UPDATE: 2moro Hon. @JobSikhala1 & Hon. Sithole will appear in Court 14 @ 9am or soon thereafter for their bail rulling. If you can, kindly attend. I know the public perception on these 'rulings' but the Cdes need your presence. It is important & shows togetherness!! pic.twitter.com/SPdmFfnLTH