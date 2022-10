President Chamisa Pays Tribute To Legendary Drummer

By Advocate Nelson Chamisa

Sad news…The legendary drummer, Tarusenga Chekerwa, popularly known as Mudhara Bhuradha has passed on.

A committed Change champion, a conscious citizen and courageous fighter. RIP Champion!

Oh,what a sad loss fellow citizens…The late Mudhara Bhuradha leaves a huge gap..A solid and dedicated cadre.

Organic, principled and unshakable to the very end, to his very last breath. Go well Champion! RIP.

