TWO people, including a toddler, drowned in two separate incidents that happened last weekend in Nyanga and Rusape respectively.

In the first incident that happened in Rusape, a toddler (2) died after she crawled away from her father who had fallen asleep and fell into a well.

The toddler’s mother, Aquiline Samu, had left the deceased in the company of her husband who fell asleep and left her unattended.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo said Samu, was in the garden when she proceeded to a well away from their homestead.

She left the toddler in the company of her father. He fell asleep and left the child unattended before the latter crawled and fell into a well.

No foul play is suspected.

In another incident which happened in Nyagadza Village in Chief Saunyama’s area on Sunday, 19-year-old Tinashe Mhande, who had embarked on a swimming expedition with his friends drowned in Nyamombe River.

“Mhande left church and went to swim with his friends. They swum until the four friends got tired. He continued swimming before he drowned. His friends failed to rescue him and proceeded to call a church elder and other church congregants who retrieved the body,” said Inspector Muzondo.

