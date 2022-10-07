Man Threatens To Commit Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

A WOMAN was granted a peace order against her suicidal ex-husband, who has been constantly stalking and abusing her verbally and emotionally.

Rumbidzai Padenga had applied for a protection order against her ex-husband, Paradzai Mutungwazi, at the Harare Civil Court.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted her application.

Rumbidzai told the court that Paradzai was in the habit of stalking and insulting her in public.

“He even threatens to commit suicide if I don’t reconcile with him.

“He has attempted to take his own life before and was hospitalised for some time.

“He has never laid a hand on me, but threatens to harm me,” Rumbidzai said.

She added:

“He also threatens to kidnap our children so that he can stay with them.

“He goes to their school, and they run away from him because they are afraid of him.”

Paradzai was not in court, and magistrate Chibindi granted the protection order in default.

— HMetro

