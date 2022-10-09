AC Milan Outclass Juventus

AC Milan beat Juventus 2-0 in a Serie A Matchday 9 encounter played at San Siro on Saturday.

After a cagey start, Milan came close to open the scoring in the 20th minute after Rafael Leao’s ball hit the post.

The Portuguese forward struck the goal frame again ten minutes later, this time thumping the base of the right-hand upright with a crashing drive from 20 yards.

The hosts finally got the lead through Fikayo Tomori’s volley on the stroke of half-time.

Despite retaining a bigger share of possession, Juve never showed real intention to recover after the break and conceded another goal in the 54th minute when Brahim Díaz slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner.

AC Milan continued to control the game with Theo Hernández almost adding another one in the 67th minute but sent his effort over.

The visitors got a chance to to grab a late consolation when Moise Kean’s long range effort was tipped over by goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarasanu.

The match ended 2-0 in favour of the hosts who moved to third place with twenty points, level with leaders Napoli, who have a game in hand.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

