“Vene Vayo” Journalists No Salary for 5 Months

By Showbiz Reporter | Owners of the Kowntry, the nation’s rulers, or better stated in Shona, the “vene vayos” might have stolen USD32 billion from the central bank, RBZ, but they have failed to pay their own hard working journalists a paltry few thousands of dollars, for a whole 5 month period.

These damming disclosures are revealed in letters the Zimbabwe Republic Broadcasting Corporation’s employees have written to the leader of ZANU PF Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It is totally dry out here at pocket Hill Highlands studios, where employees of the broadcaster wake up each morning to assemble news bulletins shaped for propaganda that they may not always agree with.

Vene vayo, is the Shona phrase meaning: ‘its rulers,” and all this comes at a time the debate rages on who is the real Vene Vayo, between the Born-In-Zambia ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, and leadership predecessor, Ian Smith, who was born in Shurugwi, Zimbabwe, and who Mnangagwa calls a foreigner.

Under Smith, ZBC employees were well remunerated and the job was one of the most prestigious. 44years later, people are going without salaries for over half a year.

ZBC workers have since approached the self proclaimed Vene Vayo Mnangagwa and the letter reads:

Zbc is tired of reporting the same lies please go through this letter https://t.co/JK2iRSBJ5b pic.twitter.com/3gTPuKoJX7 — Robert (@RobertMaposa) October 8, 2022

