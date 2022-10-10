Diego Costa Tears Into Conte

Spread the love

Diego Costa has taken a swipe at his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, blaming the Italian for his exit from Stamford Bridge.

Costa spent three successful years at the Blues, scoring 59 goals through 120 appearances while helping team to two Premier League titles and a League Cup triumph.

In the summer of 2017, the striker was informed by text that his services were no longer required.

The 34-year-old is still disappointed at how his first stint in England came to a close.

“I’ve never had a problem with the fans,” said Costa.

“My problem was not with the crowd, it was with that coach.

“I left on bad terms with that manager, I left a champion for the second time, and he didn’t count on me.

“That was nothing I could do. I had to leave. Today showed that I did not leave on bad terms with the fans.

“It’s very special. It’s the feeling that in the time that you spent here, you did good work and left good memories.

“Chelsea fans always treated me very well. I was always surprised by the way they treated me. It’s satisfying.”

Meanwhile, Costa made his first start for Wolves but was largely ineffective as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat by Graham Potter’s Chelsea.

Despite the performance , Costa received a standing ovation as he walked around the pitch after being taken off in the second half.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...