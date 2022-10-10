Mnangagwa Caught Red-Handed

By- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has exposed Zanu PF’s new rigging tactics the ruling party plans to use in the 2023 elections.

Chamisa said these rigging tactics included harassment and intimidation of voters in rural and newly settled areas.

Chamisa, who recently launched an electoral reform blueprint dubbed Pre-Election Pact on Electoral Reforms (PREPARE), said the State should guarantee the safety of rural people during elections and ensure that they exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice. He tweeted on Saturday:

Title and security of tenure guarantee true freedom and the right to vote for citizens in rural and newly settled areas.

Without this, citizens in these areas are vulnerable and exposed to incessant abuse by desperate politicians. True independence is about the freedom to vote freely.

Chamisa also raised concern over the issue of “assisted voting” where literate people seek assistance to mark ballots in fear of being accused of voting for the opposition. Said Chamisa:

Command voting or assisted voting is a unique type of repression-a new form of apartheid deployed by unpopular politicians targeting vulnerable communities.

The right to vote is inadequate without the full freedom and independence to exercise it.

CCC launched “Mugwazo” in an attempt to penetrate rural areas which are perceived as traditional ZANU PF strongholds.

