CCC Targets Victory In Rural Areas

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Today we presented ourselves in Mashonaland East

Rural areas are our strategic focus.

We will do every necessary to traverse the countryside with the message of Hope, the message of Change.

We will keep laying a solid foundation for our victory and a democratic breakthrough.

It is possible.

We pitched a tent yesterday in rural Masvingo to embark on political education and orientation program.

We sang songs after a day of massive exchange of information, tactics and interventions to the local questions of the day

As Sankara would say- ‘a soldier without ideological orientation is a potential criminal’

To deploy our Champions for work to be done- we educate them.

Rural areas are very important to us if we are to win Zimbabwe for Change.

Today we move to the next destination.

BuildingFromBelow

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...