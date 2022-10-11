Makhadzi Show Tickets Now On Sale

2 Kings Entertainment, the organisers of South African music star Makhadzi’s show have started selling tickets for the much-awaited gig set for October 22, at the Odyssey Lodge in Kadoma.

The concert is dubbed Makhadzi & Jah Prayzah Live in Kadoma.

Interestingly, Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah collaborated on the track Makokovha off the SA star’s Muya Wanga album which was released in 2020.

Music lovers who wish to attend the show will have to part with US$15 and US$30 for the standard and VIP tickets, respectively.

One of the concert co-ordinators Dee Nosh confirmed to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the show’s advance tickets went on sale last week.

“We have started selling the Makhadzi & Jah Prayzah’s Live in Kadoma concert advance tickets. We have different packages for the show. The standard tickets are going for US$15 while the VIP is selling at US$30,” Dee Nosh noted.

“There is a limited number of golden tickets for the show that come with two VIP tickets plus accommodation for two at US$150. It has to be clear that the availability and where one wishes to stay will be determined on a first-come first-served basis.”

He said they remained committed to delivering the best entertainment experience to their customers and were optimistic of a huge turnout at the concert.

“We continuously look for ways to entertain music fans by constantly offering them more choices of great value from artistes across genres on one stage. Makhadzi has an understanding of the local market and commands a huge following in the country, with many popular sing-along songs, so merrymakers should expect a night of good music,” he said.

Odyssey general manager Kudzai Chipengo said supporting acts would be released as soon as they finalised contractual agreements.

“We are happy to be hosting award-winning Makhadzi from South Africa for a performance on October 22 at Odyssey Lodge in Kadoma.

“We are also still deliberating on the other supporting acts as we want to make sure it will be a night to remember,” she said.

Born Ndivhunzannyi Ralivhona, Makhadzi makes a return to Zimbabwe, barely six months after her performance at the inaugural JamAfro Festival at Alex Sport Club in Harare. The Murahu hitmaker has already confirmed the concert through a video drop that has since gone viral on several digital platforms.

“Hello everyone, this is Makhadzi, please catch me live at Kadoma, Odyssey Hotel in Zimbabwe, October 22, I am coming,” she said.

