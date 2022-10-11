Manager Forces Self On Employee

A 29-year-old PC Royal Casino manager last week appeared in court on allegations of rap_ing a female employee in the company’s toilet after threatening her that she would lose her employment contract.

Aldo Tucia of number 562 Borrowdale Brooke, Harare, was facing rap_e charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti.

He was remanded out of custody.

The court heard that sometime in April, the complainant got an employment contract at PC Royal Casino in Greystone Park, Harare, where Tuci is the manager but during that time the operators of the company were not yet instituted as the company was not yet open.

As of such, the company was on the verge of making some final touches, preparing to fully operate the business.

The court heard that on June 30, Tuci invited the complainant to their workplace advising her to report there and not to advise anyone from their workplace or come with anyone.

Upon arrival, the complainant met Tuci who was in the company of his friends and he ordered her to prepare tea.

After the complainant visited the toilet and allegations are that Tuci followed her. When Tuci noticed that the complainant had noticed him, he eventually told her that he wanted to be intimate with her, upon which he got into the toilet and locked the door.

Tuci alleged that he wanted the s_3xual favour so that she would not lose her employment.

It is alleged that Tuci started f0ndling the complainant before rap_ing her.

A report was made leading Tuci’s arrest.

— Herald

