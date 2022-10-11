Zanu PF Stalwarts Plot Garwe Downfall

DISCORD has rocked the Zanu PF party in Mashonaland East province, with reports of divisions in the provincial executive.

This paper is reliably informed that some top party officials have accused the provincial leadership of heavy-handedness and making wrong decisions on crucial matters.

Provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe, on Thursday, told a provincial co-ordinating committee in Marondera that he is aware of a plot to oust him.

“Let me take this opportunity to tell you that I am aware of the plots against me. I hear that some are mulling to sign a petition against me, but that will not work. I will not stop executing my duties and campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Garwe said.

At the same meeting, party official Jerry Gotora told the gathering that Garwe was voted into power and could only be removed by the same process.

“Chairman (Garwe), you should not be worried about that (petition). You were voted into power by us, and you can leave that position through the same process. You are the chairman continue with your work,” Gotora said.

In the past few months, Garwe announced the suspension of two district co-ordinating committee DCC chairpersons, Alfred Pedzisa (Chikomba) and Israel Maliki (Murewa), accusing them of incompetence and insubordination.

Maliki, who has since been replaced by Murewa DCC secretary for education Wellington Kademeteme is yet to appear before a disciplinary hearing.

Provincial disciplinary committee chairperson Kudzai Majuru yesterday confirmed the suspension of Maliki but could not divulge more details.

“I confirm that he was suspended and is set to appear before a disciplinary hearing,” Majuru said.

Pedzisa was suspended at an inter-district meeting held at Sadza Growth Point before being replaced by Transport minister and Chikomba Central legislator Felix Mhona.

Mhona is also the provincial secretary for administration.

Pedzisa has since appeared before a disciplinary hearing and is waiting for the verdict.

The sacking of Maliki and Pedzisa has brought discomfort within party members with reports that more DCC chairpersons are set to be suspended.

