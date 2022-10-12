Bosso Send Powerful Delegation To Europe

The Highlanders delegation has left the country ahead of their European tour.

The four-man delegation, consisting of board chairman Luke Mnkandla, executive chairman Johnfart Sibanda, secretary general Morgan Dube and treasurer Busani Mthombeni – is heading to Paris, France, where they will spend three days.

The group will then split, with two members – the board chairman and the executive chairman – going to Manchester, England and the others heading to Barcelona, Spain.

The delegates will reunite on 14 October and head to Brussels, Belgium, where, again, they will spend three days there.

Speaking at a press conference before their departure, Dube said: “The main objective of the tour is to learn.

“We will be engaging with clubs at that end and also meet the fans. As you know, Highlanders have supporters all over, particularly in the UK.

“Our schedule in Spain will not involve the fans, but will engage the clubs.

“We will also have an appreciation of infrastructures in those respective countries and engage the clubs to learn how they are structured from the board, the executive, the technical and the sponsorship.”

The secretary general added: “We are hoping to create relations (with the clubs) interns of player exchange and secretariat exchange, where we hope our members will have attachments at those clubs.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

