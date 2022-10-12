July Moyo Axes Six (6) CCC Chitungwiza Councillors

By- Local government minister July Moyo has suspended six opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors in Chitungwiza for allegedly convening an illegal meeting which re-instated former mayor Lovemore Maiko last week.

Moyo’s axe fell on Maiko, former deputy mayor and ward 19 councillor Musa Makweza, party chief whip Richard Chamutsa (ward 5), Peter Matiringe (ward 10), Kuda John (ward 21) and ward 14 councillor Chengetai Nyagondo.

The CCC councillors pushed for the holding of mayoral elections despite the resistance by acting mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka.

In his letter to Maiko dated October 10, Moyo said: “You attended an illegal meeting in the council chambers after the official ordinary meeting which was being chaired by acting mayor had been adjourned,” he said.

“You went further to propose the chairmanship of John when you know that Mutimbanyoka was the chairman who had the authority to chair such a meeting,”

“You wilfully disobeyed the law by accepting the position of mayor when you were fully aware that there is an acting mayor and the procedure as outlined in the Urban Councils Act had not been followed.”

Moyo said the issue of the election of a substantive mayor was a pending issue before the High Court.

-Newsday

