Cops Assault Journalists In Mbare

Spread the love

Dunmore Mundai and Gaddaffi Wells journalists with HStvNEWS were on 10 October 2022 assaulted by the police in Harare’s suburb of Mbare while they were working on a documentary.



The journalists had gone to Mbare to work on a documentary when they witnessed the police dispersing and assaulting vendors and proceeded to film the incident.



According to the journalists, they were caught up in the melee before being bundled into a police truck where they were detained.



They were only released after disclosing that they were journalists.



Mundai sustained injuries on his arm and back.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...