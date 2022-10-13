President Chamisa’s Message Of Hope
13 October 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is widely regarded as a man of wisdom and knowledge.
On Wednesday morning President Chamisa exhorted the nation to be positive.
He also challenged citizens to shun negative perceptions.
“EXCEL IN LIFE by:
- Reading and leading.
- Seeking, listening to wisdom.
- Ignoring toxicity and negativity.
-Iteration of your efforts.
Practice perfects.
-Improving everyday. Learning from mistakes.
-Thinking and becoming.
- Praying and doing.
#BeingExcellent,” President Chamisa posted on Twitter.