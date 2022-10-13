National
President Chamisa’s Message Of Hope
13 October 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is widely regarded as a man of wisdom and knowledge.

On Wednesday morning President Chamisa exhorted the nation to be positive.

He also challenged citizens to shun negative perceptions.

“EXCEL IN LIFE by:

  • Reading and leading.
  • Seeking, listening to wisdom.
  • Ignoring toxicity and negativity.
    -Iteration of your efforts.

Practice perfects.
-Improving everyday. Learning from mistakes.
-Thinking and becoming.

  • Praying and doing.
    #BeingExcellent,” President Chamisa posted on Twitter.