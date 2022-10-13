PYCD Commemorates International Day Of The Girl Child In Style

By A Correspondent| Chipinge based Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) yesterday commemorated the International Day of the Girl Child at Checheche Growth Point amid concerns over increasing rate of drug abuse among girls in schools.

The day which started with a march by girls from local schools and other members of the community at Checheche Growth Point was also punctuated with solidarity messages from various stakeholders who emphasized on the equality of both men and women in society.

In a statement, PYCD said drug abuse had become rampant among girls especially of school going age with five in every 10 girls reportedly abusing mind altering substances.

“A research conducted by Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD), revealed that rampant drug abuse by learners in the district is so worrisome and the rate at it which female learners are abusing the drugs.

“Shockingly, 5 in every 10 or 1 in every 2 of learners between 13 and 19 years (teenagers from form 1 to form 6) are abusing drugs. This is 50 percent uptake,” the organisation said.

In his speech to mark the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child, United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres said communities need to work together to ensure girls enjoy and exercise their rights in society.

“Now more than ever, we must renew our commitment to work together so that girls enjoy and exercise their rights and can play a full and equal part in their communities and societies. Investing in girls is investing in our common future,” said Guterres.

On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

