Take ZUPCO Away From ‘Thief’ July Moyo, Says Biti

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator for Harare East Tendai Biti yesterday ripped into Local government minister July Moyo saying the running of ZUPCO should be taken away from him to Transport Minister Felix Mhona.

Biti questioned why government was still keeping the ZUPCO monopoly when it had failed to provide public transport to citizens.

He also demanded to know why ZUPCO was being run by the Ministry of Local government and not Transport and Infrastructure Development which he said had the skills and Acts of Parliament to administer public transport.

Biti ended by asking government to take ZUPCO away from Local Government minister July Moyo and hand it back to Felix Mhona who is responsible for the ministry of transport.

“Why are you still keeping the monopoly of public transport ZUPCO when ZUPCO has failed and perhaps the Leader of the House can help? Why should ZUPCO be allocated to the Minister of Local Government and not to the Minister of Transport who has the skills and the Acts of Parliament that are necessary to administer public transport and to harmonise public transport so that the people of Zimbabwe are well served? I thank you very much Madam Speaker Maam. Ipai Mhona mhani basa. July Moyo imbavha iyi,” said Biti.

Zanu PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi rose on a point of order and demanded that Biti withdraws his statement on the basis that it was unparliamentary to which the CCC Deputy President obliged.

“I withdraw. July Moyo is not a thief,” said Biti.

