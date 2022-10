CCC Members Attacked In Nyatsime

Alleged Zanu PF thugs have attacked opposition CCC activists with stones in Chitungwiza with one of the victims badly injured and rushed to the hospital, the party has said.

This occurred soon after CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa had visited families of the Nyatsime party members currently in detention together with Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala.

