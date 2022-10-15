Nyatsime Activists’ Families Present Grievances To President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Families of the jailed Nyatsime activists on Friday presented the challenges they are facing to CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

The CCC leader visited the families on Friday to show solidarity with them.

Below is CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba’s statement on President Chamisa’s visit to Nyatsime…

Today(Friday), the President Advocate Nelson Chamisa visited the families of the Nyatsime 17 in Chitungwiza to show solidarity.

The President took time to hear the families’ current challenges and how they are coping up in the midst of Zanu PF sponsored violence and abuse of state institutions to deny their loved ones freedom.

They freely shared the challenges they are currently facing and said were excited to have a physical interaction with the President and also thanked him for the support they are receiving from the party.

The President’s visit followed another visit by a team of our Members of Parliament led by our Chief Whip Hon Prosper Mutseyami.

Our Welfare department, diaspora community individuals and civic societies are playing a crucial role in making sure these families are physically and psychologically taken care of.

Solidarity is central to this struggle. We are all victims of the regime’s brutal and callous behavior.

As progressive Citizens, fighting for a new Great Zimbabwe, we are responsible for our colleagues who are being victimized by the regime in Harare.

We stick together as one, a new Great Zimbabwe is loading.

FakaPressure

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...