Police Arrest Chitungwiza Councillor For Convening A Meeting That Went Against July Moyo’s Wish

POLICE in Chitungwiza have arrested suspended Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Peter Matiringe on allegations of convening an ‘illegal’ meeting to elect a substantive mayor.

The arrest was confirmed by former mayor Lovemore Maiko, who was also suspended by Local Government minister July Moyo last week.

“Matiringe was arrested on allegations of convening an illegal meeting to elect the mayor. He is at St Mary’s Police Station right now. Rumour says the police want to arrest the six of us but they have not informed us yet,” Maiko said.

“That meeting was not illegal in any way. Everything was done according to standing orders, the Urban Councils Act and Constitution. How can they arrest a few people out of the 16 who attended the meeting? This is just weaponisation of State apparatuses.

“It’s purely politics because they are trying to safeguard acting mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka. It is a clear act of victimisation.”

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi could not be reached to shed light on the issue.

Last week, Moyo suspended former deputy mayor and ward 19 councillor Musa Makweza, Richard Chamutsa (ward 5), Matiringe (ward 10), Kuda John (ward 21) and ward 14 councillor Chengetai Nyagondo on allegations of illegally convening a meeting which reinstated Maiko as mayor.

-Newsday

