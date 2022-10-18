CCC Denounces Zanu PF Hooliganism

Tinashe Sambiri| There is no doubt that those who celebrated Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illegal ascendancy are now punching the air in anguish.

Mr Mnangagwa’s crocodile character is now manifesting as evidenced by the escalation of political violence in the country.

Mr Mnangagwa, who claims he is as soft as wool, is mum on the rising political tension.

In Matobo, Zanu PF hoooligans terrorised CCC supporters at the weekend.

“ZANU PF’s orgy of violence is continuing in Matobo Ward 2.

Champion Mahlambikazi and Hon Phulu have been badly beaten. All our vehicles have been deflated by Zanu PF thugs. Our members are unable to leave.

Hon Ilos Nyoni’s truck has been ransacked. The thugs have blockaded roads,” CCC said in a statement.

“Scared of losing: Zanupf has turned Matobo ward 2 into a war zone. Stealing money, assaulting our member, smashing cars and abducting people. Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa and Hon Phulu have been badly injured.

It’s election without democracy,” CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said on Sunday.

