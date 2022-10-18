Mnangagwa Throws ZACC Boss Under The Bus

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has denied access to the troubled Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson John Makamure who visited him and tried to stop him from appointing a tribunal to investigate him (Makamure).

Makamure reportedly visited president Mnangagwa’s farm in Kwekwe on Sunday in the company of colleagues to try to stop the tribunal, but he was denied access to the President, according to NewsDay.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday, however, eventually swore in the tribunal.

The appointees are:

1). Retired Justice Maphios Cheda chairperson of the tribunal.

2). Lawyer Charles Warara and

3). Lawyer Regai Hove.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry secretary Virginia Mabiza is the secretary to the tribunal.

The tribunal will investigate whether or not:

i). Makamure failed to disclose his involvement in political activities which is inconsistent with the duties and functions of the commissioner of ZACC

ii). Makamure directed one Lee Sung to fund his political campaign in Gokwe in return for his protection.

Through a letter dated October 12, 2022, the Judicial Service Commission formally advised the President that the question of removal from the office of Makamure ought to be investigated.

It is alleged that Makamure was eyeing Justice Mayor Wadyadyena’s Gokwe-Nembudziya parliamentary seat in next year’s elections.

Following the move to investigate him, Makamure is also said to have tried to mend relations with Wadyadyena using top government officials and Mnangagwa’s allies, but Wadyajena reportedly declined the gesture.

The inquiry shall be held both in public and private, as the tribunal deems fit.

Makamure was appointed ZACC commissioner in 2019 following interviews conducted by Parliament. He was later appointed ZACC spokesperson.

