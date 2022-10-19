Mwonzora Recalls President Chamisa Allies

By-The Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T has recalled six Binga Rural District Council councillors after they were allegedly found to be agents of Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party .

The six are Wilson Siampolomba, Kariangwe Ward; Mathias Mudenda, Simatelele Ward; Kingson Mpofu; Kalungwizi Ward; Joseph Mweembe, Sikalenge Ward; Chrispen Munkuli, Lubimbi Ward and John Sikabotu representing Siachilaba ward.

They are said to have been consistently working and ever pushing the agenda of the CCC. They are said to have even campaigned for a CCC candidate.

“The councillors were found to have been all along working with and for CCC. They heavily campaigned for the same party’s candidates ahead and during the 2018 elections.

At council chambers they were also pushing an agenda foreign to MDC-T hence their recall,” said MDC-T national spokesperson Mr Witness Dube.

Binga has 21 wards largely controlled by the opposition.

Sources within the party yesterday said more recalls will be coming in the next couple of days as Senator Mwonzora pushes for total control of the party ahead of the yet to be announced congress dates where he is certain to square off against his chairman, Senator Morgan Komichi.

There have been rumblings within the party on the delays by Sen Mwonzora to announce the congress dates with the pro-Komichi camp arguing that the delays are deliberate and meant to give the incumbent more time to sell his agenda to the membership under the cover of “rebuilding MDC-T.”

Meanwhile, Sen Mwonzora visited incarcerated Job Sikhala in prison on Saturday amid indications that CCC leadership are still pushing for the MDC-T to recall him.

Mr Dube reaffirmed that calls for Sikhala’s recall are louder at the top of the CCC leadership.

“@MDC263 President @DMwonzora visited #Sikhala & the Nyatsime inmates at 13:00hrs yesterday, PERIOD! We acted in solidarity with him at his time of need, & are no longer interested in the childish, misplaced & totally nonsensical social media debate raging around our visit!

The biggest push to recall @JobSikhala1 has come from some top leadership of @CCCZimbabwe. We view this exaggerated social media debate on our visit to him as an attempt to bait us to recall him.

We will not allow political influence from without to dictate to @mdc263,” wrote Dube on his personal Twitter account yesterday. Chronicle

