IT Technician Defrauds NGO Thousands of Dollars

A local Non-governmental organisation, African Business Women Association (ABWA) was defrauded thousands of dollars by its IT officer, Kundai Charles Mahachi.

The IT officer was picked up by CID Commercial Crimes Unit detectives from Harare Central.Mahachi is facing fraud, copyright violation and cyber crime charges as he awaits trial.

It is the complainant’s case that Mahachi diverted the company’s servers to his personal access and began laundering corporate resources for personal gain while depriving management access to information and servers.

In the second charge of copyright infringement, Mahachi allegedly used some of the loot to open a car sale business which he named ABWA, while using the company’s medical business address thereby infringing the copyright’s of his employer.

It is the complainant’s case that upon interrogated of the missing 300 physical contracts in September, the accused argued that they had been eaten by dogs sometime in January when K9 trained dogs were kept at the company’s premise enroute to a farm.

Mahachi is believed to have been working in cahoots with other employees.

An audit is currently underway to ascertain the exact prejudiced amount as investigations are still ongoing.

