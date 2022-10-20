ZimEye
Imagine Liz Truss LIVE as ED: "Pasi ne Mhanduuu! down with enemies, 2030 I will still be there; Britain is built only by its own owners." WOULD UK ECONOMY PROGRESS @nickmangwana @Tinoedzazvimwe1 @Cde_Ostallos pic.twitter.com/3Hfgt1JRpL— ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 20, 2022
Imagine Liz Truss LIVE as ED: "Pasi ne Mhanduuu! down with enemies, 2030 I will still be there; Britain is built only by its own owners." WOULD UK ECONOMY PROGRESS @nickmangwana @Tinoedzazvimwe1 @Cde_Ostallos pic.twitter.com/3Hfgt1JRpL