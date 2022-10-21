Mnangagwa Encourages Zanu PF Supporters To Punish “Rebellious” Teachers

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged party supporters to punish teachers perceived to be against his administration.

Mnangagwa made the remarks at the launch of Teachers for Economic Development programme.

Analysts say Mr Mnangagwa is using the controversial scheme to hoodwink teachers.

Responding to Mr Mnangagwa’s remarks, CCC said :

“We condemn the partisan abuse of teachers by ZANU PF.

Teachers like any citizen have the freedom to make political choices. Frog marching them to Zanu PF rallies won’t improve their working conditions or the broken education sector. #SaveOurEducationZW

Violence is Zanu PF’s DNA. Here @edmnangagwa says,“Your children here (the teachers) have chosen to stand with us.Nurture & guide them.Those who would have shown errant behaviour, you should pinch them,don’t beat them too much.Anenge aita musikanzwa munoshunya hamunyanyi kurova.”

