Madam Boss’ Hand Burnt In Car Accident

By Farai D Hove | The sociallite Madam Boss suffered injuries which included a burnt hand on Saturday when her car crashed on the Kadoma Highway.

Madam Boss' hand burnt following accident | pic credits Pattricia Jack pic.twitter.com/7YsEgvyuBA — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 22, 2022

By Showbiz Reporter | Presenter Auntie Jenny reports on Sat afternoon the ZANU PF sociallite, Madam Boss, Tyra Chikocho has been involved in accident on her way to Kadoma.

WHICH TREE DID MADAM BOSS HIT THAT CAUSED THIS MASSIVE DAMAGE? pic.twitter.com/wigsMMHAxq — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 23, 2022

It’s been confirmed by close sources that she has been taken to hospital where she is receiving care, says Jenny. The report could not be independently verified at the time of writing. MORE TO FOLLOW

