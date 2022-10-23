Madam Boss’ Hand Burnt In Car Accident
23 October 2022
By Farai D Hove | The sociallite Madam Boss suffered injuries which included a burnt hand on Saturday when her car crashed on the Kadoma Highway.
By Showbiz Reporter | Presenter Auntie Jenny reports on Sat afternoon the ZANU PF sociallite, Madam Boss, Tyra Chikocho has been involved in accident on her way to Kadoma.
It’s been confirmed by close sources that she has been taken to hospital where she is receiving care, says Jenny. The report could not be independently verified at the time of writing. MORE TO FOLLOW