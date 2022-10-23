Mnangagwa Officially Opens Great Zimbabwe University School Of Medicine

Spread the love

E.D MNANGAGWA OFFICIALLY OPENS GREAT ZIMBABWE UNIVERSITY SIMON MAZORODZE SCHOOL OF MEDICAL & HEALTH SCIENCES

E.D Mnangagwa:

It is my honor to officially open Great Zimbabwe University Simon Mazorodze School of Medical & Health Sciences. It was only last year when l laid the foundation stone and today it is officially opened. Quality workmanship has resulted in this construction of the medical school. This is an example that nyika inovakawa vevene vayo.

Going forward the success of other economic matters in Government will be accelerated. There is no week that is going to pass without government introducing something new that has been completed.

Masvingo joins other universities in giving improvement to the health sector. I challenge stakeholders to assist improvement of this school and Masvingo General hospital.

It is my expectation that the love of Simon Mazorodze will be immortalised at this institution. In line with education 5.0 the school will specialise on improving medication. Education 5.0 is surprising many how we come up with this, we are a great people.

The attitude and mentality that we are capable should make us build our own for self reliance after the effects of Covid-19 we need PPEs, Vaccines, ventilators, other countries were given money but not Zimbabwe because of sanctions. Zimbabwe is now producing PPEs in universities and medical oxygen which is 99.9 % purity. In a week we produce enough for Zimbabwe and excess is sold to other countries, zvinogadzirika takagara pasi hatingazvipedzi.

We must develop health models in the health sectors. There is need to have home grown solutions to disease outbreaks. Zimbabwe produces graduates in biomedical engineering to offer cutting edge solutions. The university must find its niche in the afore going, my Government will continue to support the University and should continue to recruit. We must continue to promote buy and produce locally, people must focus on thinking about their country. Dr Simon Mazorodze who assisted in the liberation struggle l believe he is now happy that he has been remembered. I now declare the Simon Mazorodze School of Medical & Health Sciences officially opened.

I want to take this great opportunity to thank the Chancellor for the institution you have built for us. I thank the 2nd Republic for Vision 2030 and education 5.0 that has made the nation believe in itself through training staff like in medical and elsewhere. We have received excellent support to the university from the ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. I would like to thank the University staff and Prof Zvobgo who was always on the ground to ensure the progress of construction of the school. Thank you Mazorodze family for allowing the name of Simon Mazorodze to be officially used for naming this school.

I would like to end with a big thank you President for challenging us to come with traditional and modern health improvements, we are going to invite you to other ground breaking ceremonies as we continue to build our nation.

_

ZIM1

NyikaInovakwaNeveneVayo

Distributed by

ZANU PF Headquart INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT

Follow us:

Website: www.zanupf.org.zw

Facebook: ZANU PF PARTY

Twitter: @ZANUPF_Official

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...