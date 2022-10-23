Mnangagwa Preparing For Blood Bath

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF is desperate to cling to power.

This was said by CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti on Friday.

Writing on Twitter, Hon Biti accused Zanu PF of unleashing a reign of terror against perceived opponents.

“Honourable Jasmine Toffa & other change champions were brutally assaulted a few days ago in Insiza by #ZANU thugs who also poured sand & sugar in her car.

Politically motivated violence is on increase .Signs are overwhelming that they are preparing for a blood bath,” Hon Biti wrote on Twitter.

