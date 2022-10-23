Real Madrid Bury Struggling Sevilla

Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde struck late goals to secure a 3-1 win against struggling Sevilla and a six-point lead at the top of LaLiga on Saturday.

Luka Modric put the champions ahead after five minutes, slotting a low Vinicius Jr cross into an empty net.

Madrid then dominated but wasted several opportunities and allowed Sevilla back into the game in the 54th when Erik Lamela ghosted behind the defence to equalise from close range.

However, Vinicius Junior shone again with a brilliant run into the middle before giving a short pass to Lucas Vazquez who scored with a precise shot from inside the box in the 79th.

Valverde wrapped up the win two minutes later with an unstoppable strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Federico Valverde has now scored in three consecutive games for Real Madrid and has seven goals in total this season.

Real lead the standings on 31 points, six ahead of second-placed Barcelona who host Athletic Club on Sunday.

“We’re very happy,” Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Movistar Plus. “The first half was under control but we were lacking the second goal to be more calm.

“We know Sevilla are a great team. In the end they equalised, with a bit of luck. Luckily we woke up and scored two great goals. It’s a great win, and we’re still leaders.

“We didn’t start the second half well. We lost some balls and missed some easy passes, that gave them hope. But with the substitutions we took a step forwards and got back control.”

Record six-times Europa League winners Sevilla have won only two matches in all competitions this season and are 14th on 10 points from 11 games, two above the relegation zone.- ESPN

