FIFA Ban Frustrating – Munetsi

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi has described the FIFA ban imposed on Zimbabwean football by FIFA, as sad and frustrating.

Zimbabwe was suspended from international football for what the world governing body termed ‘third party interference’ followed the decision made by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to suspend the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board.

The Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC wielded the axe on the Kamambo-led adminstration for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

Consequently, Zimbabwe cannot take part in international matches as FIFA insist the only way the sanction will be lifted is the unconditional reinstatement of the Kamambo-led board.

Munetsi, who many tip to take over the Warriors captaincy after Knowledge Musona’s retirement, said the suspension is a major stumbling block for football development in the country.

“This ban has affected young players who have an ambition to be like me by coming to Europe,” the Stade de Reims man told BBC Sport Africa.

“It’s playing for my national team that gave me the opportunity to play against big countries and big players. It’s something that is sad and frustrating for us as a country, and for players.

“It’s a very complicated topic and I just hope the people involved can solve this because Fifa puts these rules [in place] to protect football.

“If our government doesn’t respect this, then we don’t deserve to play. I just hope the government can do the right thing and make sure we are able to play in the coming games,” Munetsi added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

