My friend's car was clamped at 6:45am in Mbare. The lady demanded US$60 bribe or pay US$132 ticket at city council offices. When my friend refused to pay the bribe he was given a ticket of US$132. Imagine US$132 for clamping a car when average salaries in Zim are not even US$150 pic.twitter.com/A8ET4ZOuSr