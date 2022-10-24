Kaitano Tembo Faces Dismissal

Sekhukhune United coach Kaitano Tembo’s job is reportedly on the line after the coach received an ultimatum ahead of the clash against TS Galaxy.

According to Sowetan Live, Tembo, could be fired should he lose the match on October 30.

United have struggled to maintain consistency this season and the team is sitting on the second from bottom position with ten points from eleven games.

The coach is also struggling to get the players to play as a team and to get the best out of them.

The Zimbabwean recently admitted to feeling pressure following the club’s poor run of results.

“In this game there is always pressure, especially when you are not winning games irrespective of how your team is playing,” Tembo told reporters after the match.

“If you are not winning games there is always going to be pressure. Before you know it you are probably bottom of the log, so we need to start picking up points and start winning games.

“We need to start winning games and we have one game to go before TS Galaxy. We need to pick up points now and going into the break be able to reshuffle and reorganise ourselves.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

