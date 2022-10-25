Sunak Speaks On New “Tough” Task

By James Gwati- Rishi Sunak said the UK was facing tough times and promised to provide answers to the prevailing crises.

Sunak won the Conservative Party leadership contest Monday and will be the UK’s next prime minister.

He will become the UK’s first British Asian PM and at 42, the youngest in more than a century The ex-chancellor who oversaw the nation’s finances during the Covid pandemic was the only contender to gain enough support from MPs His rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race in the final minutes before nominations closed He was greeted by rapturous applause and banging on desks as he arrived to address Tory MPs following the result He is said to have told them that the UK was facing a tough period and there were going to be “no easy answers” “The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak without him saying a word about what he would do as PM,” said Labour’s Angela Rayner She reiterated Labour’s call for a general election, echoed by the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party.

