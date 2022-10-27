Koko Matshela Once Touted As The Answer To Zim Power Woes Arrested For Corruption In South Africa

Koko Matshela Once Came To Zimbabwe Proposing To Build A Solar Power Plant

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate have arrested former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Choma on charges of corruption.

The charges relate to a multibillion-rand contract Eskom entered into with Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) in 2015. ABB subcontracted to a local company, Impulse International, where Choma was a shareholder. She received R30 million from the deal, some of which then flowed to Mosima Koko.

Koko was a senior executive at Eskom at the time.

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, found that Koko was “an integral component of the Gupta family’s strategy to capture Eskom”.

Zondo recommended that Koko should be criminally investigated for a raft of state capture-related crimes, including the ABB deal and the Guptas’ controversial Tegeta deal.

-News24

