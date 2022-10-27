Lions Terrorise Mnangagwa’s Gold Panning Town

By- Residents of Mbizo and Msasa suburbs in Kwekwe are living in fear after a local man claimed that he heard a lion roaring while working in his fields.

The man was working in his field along Mvuma road, a few metres away from Eye of the Wild, a sanctuary on the outskirts of Kwekwe.

A message circulation on social media claims the lion is suspected to have escaped from the sanctuary which takes care of orphaned or injured wild animals.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) regional manager, Kwanele Manungo confirmed to the Chronicle having received the alarm.

She, however, said authorities at Eye of the Wild said their one and only lion was still at the sanctuary. Said Manungo:

We are on the ground as we speak as we try to track the lion if indeed it’s there. This is after we received calls that a man heard a lion roar while in his fields so we are trying to ascertain if indeed it’s there, but as of now there are no tracks of the said animal. Meanwhile, we urge residents to remain alert and watch their steps.

