🟡FREE NYATSIME 16: The regime in Harare must stop the unlawful detention of our MPs @JobSikhala1 & Godfrey Sithole & the other members of #Nyatsime16. They’ve been in Chikurubi Maximum Prison for more than 4 months without bail and without trial. #FreeThemNow pic.twitter.com/pnAZrEzhg1