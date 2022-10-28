Zanu PF Causes Chaos At Delimitation Programme

DELIMITATION: 1 Zanu PF thugs have disrupted a delimitation process that was taking place at Town House in Harare.

One thug wanted to attack mayor Mafume after he had proposed to add 9 more wards to the existing ones.

Harare metropolitan province which has got the highest number of registered voters has 46 wards at the moment. Mayor Mafume had proposed to have 55 wards in total before Zanu PF thugs nearly attacked him.

The size of constituency/ward is determined by the number of registered voters recorded before the voters’ roll for delimitation closed on 30 May 2022. The number of wards are determined by the local authority depending on their capacity to fund the new wards.

Mayor Mafume said they have the capacity to fund the 9 extra wards.- CCC

