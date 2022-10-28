Harare Student Dupes Lover, Fakes Death

By- A female student at Morgan Zintec Teachers College in Harare allegedly faked her death in a bid to fool her lover.

Pictures of the student, only identified as Shantel, seemingly dead and covered halfway with a blanket, accompanied by the fake death message emerged prompting her grieving college mates to open a WhatsApp condolence group.

However, one of Shantel’s friends disclosed that she was still alive though her whereabouts were not revealed.

Morgan Zintec principal, Tonderai Zenda, told H-Metro the message disturbed a number of students, who were writing their examinations. Said Zenda:

Shantel is one of our bridging course students. She was supposed to be among students sitting for final examinations, but she missed some of the sittings.

We heard a rumour about her death but later learnt that she is alive.

She has not been here since the rumour went around and we are also keen to know from her what happened. It disturbed some students.

A close relative of Shantel said pictures circulating on social media were taken two years ago adding that she is still alive.

H-Metro reported sources as saying Shantel faked her death after she had directed her lover to some people to pay lobola money.

After the lover paid the bride price, Shantel was reported to have devised a plan to fake her own death.

Some people were reportedly hired to act as Shantel’s relatives during the lobola ceremony.

The lover was fooled to believe he was communicating with Shantel’s mother about the death.

