I Wont Neglect My Projects Beneficiaries, Says Opposition Leader As He Goes On Leave

By A Correspondent| Opposition People’s Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka who is currently on a two week leave has committed to continue with his party projects aimed at helping the vulnerable.

PUP is involved in two major philanthropic projects including Rural Grant Fund meant to assist vulnerable children with school fees as well as mobile phones donation to the elderly.

“I am on leave for two weeks, the acting president will be Alice Phiri but projects and programs of the party will continue as usual through Cde Alice Phiri.

“Rural grant fund which is meant to pay school fees to vulnerable children continues, we also have a project where we are donating mobile phones to the elderly to help them with communication, the elderly women are being raped and abused, so it is important that they have phones to communication when they face difficulties,” said Chamuka.

The South African based politician has thrown his hat into the political ring ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections and has vowed to end the plunder of the country’s mineral resources by the ruling Zanu PF party.

“The country is generally poor, but Zanu PF as a party and its senior officials are very rich, where are they getting the money? Obviously they are looting our minerals.

“This is why they are willing to engage in violence to maintain power and keep looting their resources. Our diamonds are being smuggled to Asian countries for the benefit of a corrupt few. We are therefore saying as a party, we will put a stop to all that and bring accountability,” Chamuka told journalists at the launch of his movement early this year.

