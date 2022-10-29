We Are Rising- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has exhorted Zimbabweans to anticipate real change after decades of economic abyss.

President Chamisa on Friday attended the inauguration of Lesotho Prime Minister, Sam Matekane.

The CCC leader also held a brief discussion with popular South African politician Julius Malema.

“IN LESOTHO.. ATTENDING THE INAUGURATION at SETSOTSO stadium, MASERU. So honoured to be invited to witness yet another smooth democratic transition in Africa. Africa is rising.

The future is exciting. Zimbabwe get ready! #Citizensfirst

Africa is one, indivisible and rising. I was so humbled to meet with my brother [email protected]_S_Malema. The future of Africa is exciting,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

“Our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa is currently attending the inauguration of Mr. Sam Matekane, Prime Minister-Elect of the Kingdom of #Lesotho. Smooth democratic transition is slowly becoming a phenomenon in Africa. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading,” CCC said in a statement.

